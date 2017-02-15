Kicks Country To Recognize Volunteers Across Area

Did you miss the big announcement Wednesday morning? 106-9 Kicks Country is proud to be joining Algood Drugs in celebrating the men and women, the teens and seniors…the unsung who give to local organizations…through their hard work.

We are looking for the heroes in the trenches …volunteers who help kids learn to read…answer phones…type newsletters… deliver meals to seniors…staff non-profit programs…create fund-raising events…hard work that means so much but rarely sees recognition.

Do you know of any Volunteer Heroes in your community? If so, click here and let us know. Help us recognize those hard working men and women.

Listen to Jason & Tony talk with Larry Stone about the Volunteer Heroes program, and how you can take part.