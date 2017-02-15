Celebrate Your Local Volunteer Heroes

Tennessee is the Volunteer State – and the spirit of helping neighbors lives in everyone of us.

Nowhere in the state does that spirit shine more… than across the Upper Cumberland. That’s

why Lite Rock 95.9, 106-9 Kicks Country, and News Talk 94.1/AM1600 are proud to join

forces with Algood Drugs to celebrate the Volunteer spirit of our community.

It’s a celebration of the men and women, the teens and seniors…the unsung who give to local

organizations…through their hard work. Volunteer Heroes…a year-long celebration of

outstanding volunteers all across the Upper Cumberland. We are looking for the heroes in the

trenches …volunteers who help kids learn to read…answer phones…type newsletters… deliver

meals to seniors…staff non-profit programs…create fund-raising events…hard work that

means so much but rarely sees recognition.

These men and women…boys and girls…are truly Volunteer Heroes.

Throughout the year, Algood Drugs will join the stations of Stonecom to recognize these

volunteers on-air and online. They will be recognized with a plaque and a gift from Algood

Drugs. Every neighbor who wins recognition as a Volunteer will be recognized at a banquet to begin 2018.

And at that event, one volunteer receive a $5000 donation to his/her favorite charity from

Algood Drugs and the stations of Stonecom. Two other volunteers will receive $1000 grants.

It’s long-overdue…bringing the entire Upper Cumberland together to recognize the amazing

people who truly embody our spirit of giving. Join us by making your nomination of an

outstanding volunteer now. It’s a wonderful way to say thank you to or Volunteer Heroes.

