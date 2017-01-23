“Zoolander No. 2,” “Batman v Superman” Lead 37th Razzie Nominations

Paramount Pictures – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — A day before the Academy Award nominations make headlines, The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation has announced the nominations for its annual 37th Razzie Awards, which recognize the worst in movies over the past year.
Leading the list was Zoolander No. 2, which earned nine nominations to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s 8.
According to the Razzie Awards organizers, “2016 was so overfull of bad movies,” that this year’s awards were expanded from five nominees to six in each of its nine Worst Achievement in Film categories.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
