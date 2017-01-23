“Zoolander No. 2,” “Batman v Superman” Lead 37th Razzie Nominations

Paramount Pictures – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — A day before the Academy Award nominations make headlines, The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation has announced the nominations for its annual 37th Razzie Awards, which recognize the worst in movies over the past year.

Leading the list was Zoolander No. 2, which earned nine nominations to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s 8.

According to the Razzie Awards organizers, “2016 was so overfull of bad movies,” that this year’s awards were expanded from five nominees to six in each of its nine Worst Achievement in Film categories.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2