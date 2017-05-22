Zoe Saldana says she doesn’t believe in diets

Warner Bros. – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Zoe Saldana has given up on dieting.

“I try not to deprive my body of anything because the moment I have just salads and protein for a few days, I crave carbs,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actress said in the June issue of Shape. “But when I eat everything in balance, I think less about food and more about everything else. It’s about eating to live, not living to eat.”

Instead, Saldana says she focuses on eating clean.

“It’s not that I like to eat superlight, just superclean. I like food that is fresh,” she said. “I don’t go for things that come in a can — and I’m losing trust in things that come in plastic.”

She and her husband, Italian artist Marco Perego, like to prepare their own meals, choosing to eat more vegetables and less meat.

“My husband and I have been learning to cook with Asian spices, like turmeric, and ginger, and we’re having a blast,” she said.

Diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis in 2012, Saldana is motivated to eat clean in order to stay healthy.

