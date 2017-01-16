Zoe Saldana Says Hollywood Actors “Bullied” Donald Trump During Election

© 2016 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.(LOS ANGELES) — Zoe Saldana is taking Hollywood to task for its harsh treatment of President-elect Donald Trump.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse that was re-posted on Yahoo, the Star Trek actress says that liberal Hollywood’s brash treatment of Trump during the presidential election helped to turn off middle-class Americans and increase the president-elect’s fanbase.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” Saldana said of Trump, who has been repeatedly accused of being a bully by insulting and mocking those he doesn’t like, or who disagree with him.

Although not a supporter of the Republican president-elect, Saldana feels that Trump’s behavior could be compared to some of the celebrities who chose to single him out.

“We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises,” the actress explained.

Saldana, who was born in the U.S. to Puerto Rican and Dominican parents, says even with racial tensions running high due to campaign rhetoric against Mexicans and Muslims, she’s hopeful that …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment