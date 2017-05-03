Zoe Saldana hates heights, loves Kurt Russell, and thinks Chris Pratt is “delicious”

Marvel Studios – 2016(NEW YORK) — Zoe Saldana reprises her role as lethal assassin Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, opening Friday. Despite her character’s high-flying exploits, however, the actress told Good Morning America she has a fear of heights.

“If you’re told to jump 30 feet and you have your wire and your wire has no tension and you’re free-falling…you’re thinking, ‘Something went wrong … it’s over,'” Saldana joked.

Adding insult to potential injury, she joked, “You’re just supposed to look cool while you’re falling.”

A mom to three boys, Saldana explained how her kids reacted to her green makeup, which took nearly four hours for the crew to apply.

“They…hear [mama’s] voice,” she said. “Their papa goes, ‘It’s Gamora.’ They go, ‘Gamora…Hulk?’ [I said], ‘Yea, Mama knows the Hulk!'”

Zoe admitted fangirling pretty hard when it came to Guardians 2 co-star Kurt Russell, though tried to play it cool while working alongside him. The second he turned around, she described, all composure was lost.

She mimed it, mouthing “OH MY GOD!!!”

As for Russell’s on-screen son, Chris Pratt? “Pratt’s delicious,” Saldana said of her on-screen sort-of love interest. “He should just be on air all the time…He’s just a naturally funny person…he’s …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment