Zoe Saldana admits she was “shocked” but not upset when Britney Spears blabbed about her pregnancy

Bravo/Charles Sykes(LOS ANGELES) — Zoe Saldana says there are no hard feelings between her and her Crossroads co-star Britney Spears.

On Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live, Saldana recalled how, back in 2014, Spears revealed that she was having twins. Zoe said she was shocked but not upset when Britney spilled the beans on her.

“The way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable for anything,” Saldana said. “She was just being Britney. I love her. I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth.”

Saldana went on to explain that the two bumped into each other on a cross-country flight and bonded since Spears is also a mom to two boys.

“We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight,” the actress said. “She has two boys, I was having twins and we had a beautiful talk. And I forgot; it never even occurred to me to not to say anything. We weren’t trying to hide it; we were just trying to be discreet.

