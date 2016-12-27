“Zero Sugar Diet”: Simple Ways to Reduce Sugar in Your Diet

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The countdown to New Year’s Day is on, which means New Year’s resolutions are just around the corner too. And many people’s resolutions may be to drop a few pounds or improve their health.

Dave Zinczenko, an ABC News contributor on nutrition and wellness, is the author of a new book, Zero Sugar Diet: The 14-Day Plan to Flatten Your Belly, Crush Cravings, and Help Keep You Lean For Life, that claims people can lose up to a pound a day.

Zinczenko appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to share his tips for helping to reduce added sugar from in your diet. The American Heart Association recommends men consume no more than nine teaspoons (36 grams) of added sugar per day and women consume no more than six teaspoons (24 grams) of added sugar per day.

Zinczenko said consumers should pay attention to sugars added to everyday foods. To illustrate, he compared the amount of sugar in foods like yogurt to the amount of sugar in doughnuts.

Pasta Sauce: Sugar or corn syrup is a predominant ingredient in many popular brands. According to Zinczenko, a quarter-cup of one particular brand of pasta sauce contains 12 grams of sugar, the same as

