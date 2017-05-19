“Zardu Hasselfrau” speaks: David Hasselhoff on his work in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — While it was all but certain fans would see him in the upcoming remake of Baywatch, Guardians of the Galaxy fans weren’t expecting David Hasselhoff to appear — in word, deed, and song — in that blockbuster.

Turns out Guardians writer/director James Gunn was a huge Knight Rider fan, which is why, according to the movie, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord would tell his teasing classmates that Hasselhoff was his missing father. The brave exploits of Michael Knight — and Quill’s childhood cover story — were celebrated by Zoe Saldana’s alien Gamora, who incorrectly identifies the actor as “Zardu Hasselfrau.”

In real life, Pratt was also fanboy, “The Hoff” told ABC Radio.

“He was such a huge Knight Rider fan. I brought some t-shirts, and I thought, ‘I dunno, maybe someone would want these — I hope.’ It says, ‘Don’t Hassle the Hoff.’ And he goes, ‘I’m putting mine on right now!'” Hasselhoff recalled. “And the next thing I know, the entire crew was lined up.”

Hasselhoff, a successful recording artist in Germany, was also tapped to sing on “Guardians Inferno,” a disco-themed version of the Guardians of the Galaxy theme in the vein of Meco Monardo’s 1977 <a class="colorbox" rel="noopener noreferrer" …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment