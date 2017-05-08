Zac Brown, Shania, Thomas Rhett and more book a date on Rockefeller Plaza

ABC/Image Group LAJust days after the release of their new album, Welcome Home, Zac Brown Band will be the first country act to play this summer’s Citi Concert Series on the Today show.

Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain will follow in June, with Chris Stapleton set to stop by in July. Both Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean will play Rockefeller Plaza in August, with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to do the series as well at an as-yet-unannounced time.

You can tune in to watch weekdays at 7 a.m. on NBC. You can also find ticket information at Today.com/concertseries.

