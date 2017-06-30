Zac Brown invites you to his “Family Table” in Atlanta

Shore Fire Media/Jimmy FontaineYou can add Zac Brown to the long list of country stars who run their own bars and restaurants.

The Georgia native will launch Zac Brown’s Social Club next year at Philips Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks. The “My Old Man” singer has long had a reputation as a culinary tastemaker, from hosting his pre-show Eat and Greets to owning a restaurant at one time on Georgia’s Lake Oconee.

“Food has always been a passion of mine…” Zac told NBA.com. “I love that food represents togetherness and gathering everyone around the family table for a great meal. I’m excited to… invite Atlanta to our table.”

Zac Brown’s Social Club will specialize in southern staples with a gourmet twist, and will also feature a live music stage and a concession stand for quick service during games.

Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith and John Rich are just some of country’s big names who also have restaurants or bars.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.