Zac Brown Band’s Coy Bowles Makes Music — and Books — to Help Kids Feel Better

Random HouseWhen he’s not playing guitar, Dobro or keyboards with Zac Brown Band, Coy Bowles is the accomplished author of several children’s books. His latest, When You’re Feeling Sick, will be out January 10.

The comedic take on helping kids deal with days they don’t feel so great is actually Coy’s third kids’ book. It’s the follow-up to Will Powers: Where There’s a Will There’s a Way and Amy Giggles: Laugh Out Loud.

There’s also a musical component to Coy’s latest literary endeavor. You can stream or download two songs that tie in with the book — “The Sun Shines Every Day” and “The Sickness Song” — for free at CoyBowles.com.

