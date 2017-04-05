Zac Brown Band sets the “Family Table” this Friday

Elektra RecordsZac Brown is inviting you to sit down at his “Family Table” this Friday.

The track is the latest taste of Zac Brown Band‘s new album, Welcome Home, which won’t be available until May 12. If you pre-order the new effort, however, you’ll be able to download the cut “Real Thing,” as well as the lead single, “My Old Man,” which is just steps away from top-20 status.

Come Friday, “Family Table” joins that list. You can get a behind-the-scenes preview of the track thanks to a new studio clip ZBB shared on their socials.

Here’s the complete song list for Welcome Home, in advance of its May 12 street date:

“Roots”

“Real Thing”

“Long Haul”

“2 Places at 1 Time”

“Family Table”

“My Old Man”

“Start Over”

“Your Majesty”

“Trying to Drive”

“All the Best”

Can’t wait for you to join us at our “Family Table” this Friday, April 7th. pic.twitter.com/0H63a4NwfJ — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) April 5, 2017

