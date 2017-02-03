Zac Brown Band Joins Luke Bryan at the Super Bowl

ABC/Image Group LA If you haven’t heard the new song from Zac Brown Band, you’ll have a great chance on Sunday, as the Georgia-based group headlines the NFL Tailgate.

Zac and company will perform “My Old Man” as part of the pre-game festivities leading up to Super Bowl LI. You’ll be able to watch the TV debut of the first single from their forthcoming album, Welcome Home, on Fox.

ZBB will take the stage at Houston’s NRG Stadium prior to Luke Bryan‘s performance of the national anthem and the kickoff of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m. ET.

