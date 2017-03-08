Zac Brown Band gives fans taste of the “Real Thing” in teaser video

Elektra/Warner NashvilleIn the days leading up to its release on Friday, March 10, the Zac Brown Band has taken to Twitter to give fans a sneak peek of their new single called “Real Thing”. The tune is the second taste of music fans have gotten from their upcoming album Welcome Home, scheduled to be released on May 12.

ZBB will debut some of the new music overseas first: This weekend they’ll play dates in Dublin, Glasgow and Greenwich, England during the 2017 C2C Country Music Festival.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country