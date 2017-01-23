Yuge: Alec Baldwin to Host “SNL” for Record 17th Time

Andrew LipovskyNBCNEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin, virtually a fixture on Saturday Night Live since now-President Donald Trump became the Republican front-runner, will step back onto the stage at Studio 8H for the 17th time as host on February 11.

NBC has announced Baldwin will return ahead of the premiere of his animated film Boss Baby, with Ed Sheeran making his second appearance as the show’s musical guest.

Baldwin is beating his own record; Steve Martin has hosted the show 15 times since 1976.

Saturday Night Live will return with the first of two back-to-back new shows, with Kristen Stewart hosting on February 4 alongside another SNL first-timer, “Know-It-All” singer Alessia Cara.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment