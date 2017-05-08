You’re Welcome: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Has $145 Million Debut

Marvel Studios – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Back when the original film came out in 2014, movie audiences didn’t know of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but that movie’s massive haul proved they couldn’t get enough of Star-Lord as his misfit pals.

The same held true this weekend, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 became the 15th straight Marvel Studios movie to go straight-to number one; Volume 2 makde $145 million; more than 54 percent better business than the original.

What’s more, the movie from writer/director James Gunn is enjoying an A CinemaScore from audiences and an 82 percent “fresh” rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Marvel Studios is owned by the parent company of ABC News, Disney.

Here are the Top 10 movies, according to Box Office Mojo:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, $145 million

2. The Fate of the Furious, $8.5 million

3. The Boss Baby, $6.2 million

4. How to Be a Latin Lover, $5.2 million

5. Beauty and the Beast, $4.9 million

6. The Circle 7, $4 million

7. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, $3.2 million

8. Gifted, $2.1 million

9 Going in Style, $1.9 million

10. Smurfs: The Lost Village $1.8 million