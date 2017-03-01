You’re the Inspiration: The role Shay Mooney’s baby played in Dan + Shay’s new single from “The Shack”

ABC/Fred LeeLast night in New York City, Dan + Shay attended the premiere of the new movie, The Shack. Tim McGraw stars in the film based on the best-selling novel about a father who questions his faith after the loss of his young daughter.

Tim, Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge and Dan + Shay are all on the soundtrack. The opportunity to write a song for the movie came at the perfect time for Shay Mooney, because he was expecting his first child.

“Right before I was about to have my kid,” he recalls, “Dan [Smyers] and I were writing with a couple of buddies of ours, and you know they both had kids, and [are] pretty new dads. We were able to screen that movie. Through that… we were able to put together this song ‘When I Pray for You.’”

Asher James Mooney arrived January 24, and his dad clearly beams with pride when he talks about him.

“It is the coolest thing in the world…” Shay says of fatherhood. “I get now what my dad would always tell me. He was like, ‘You’ll never know the love of a dad until you hold your son.’ And it was that …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country