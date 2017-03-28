Your chance to play with Lady A: The “You Look Good” hitmakers hunt for a horn section

Capitol NashvilleIf you’re a horn player and a Lady Antebellum fan, this could be the gig for you! Lady A is looking for a brass section to join them on stage during their September 9 show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

To audition, you just need to post a video on social media of you playing their horn-fueled hit “You Look Good,” using the hashtag #YOULOOKGOODonstage.

Hillary Scott says even as a little girl, she was always attracted to a horn section.

“One of my favorite songs that… would get me just dancing in the living room was ‘Sir Duke’ by Stevie Wonder…” she recalls. “And there’s just something so cool about horns and how they transport you to this other place.”

Dave Haywood agrees the horns are the magic ingredient on Lady A’s lead single from their sixth album, HEART BREAK, which comes out June 9.

“It just takes the whole thing up a notch. They’re just loud and in your face,” he says. “And it’s just such a fun musical experiment and experience for us.”

Charles Kelley admits it has him wondering if there shouldn’t be more horns on more country songs.

“It’s got kind of a seventies funk thing to it, you know, it needed …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country