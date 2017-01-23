Your Body: Zika Virus and Pregnancy

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Not too long ago, the governor of Florida announced that his state was clear of locally-transmitted cases of the Zika virus for the first time since July. But this is no time to drop our guard when it comes to this potentially deadly virus, especially if you are pregnant or are planning to start a family.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus is capable of replicating itself in the placenta, which could explain why it appears to lead to more health complications for a developing fetus, including the birth defect microcephaly.

Here’s my take: Remember that sacrificing a trip can potentially prevent a devastating birth defect or pregnancy loss. Control the things that are in your control, and elective travel is one of those things.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health