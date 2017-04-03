Your Body: What you need to know about norovirus

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Norovirus is a very common and highly contagious virus often referred to as the GI flu. Each year, it causes about 20 million illnesses in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Norovirus can cause typical stomach flu symptoms, including abdominal pain and fever. It also comes on quickly — within 12 to 48 hours of exposure.

One of the biggest risks associated with the virus is dehydration, which can be especially dangerous for young children and the elderly.

Here’s my prescription for preventing the spread of norovirus and keeping you and your kids safe:

Hand hygiene is key. Use soap and warm water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Staying home is critical. You are still contagious for two to three days after symptoms begin.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health