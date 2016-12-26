Your Body: What to Know About the Mumps

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Have you or someone you know ever had the mumps?

The classic sign of the infection is significant swelling of the cheeks caused by inflammation of the salivary glands. Symptoms include fever and body aches caused by the virus.

Mumps is spread via saliva, such as sharing drinks or food utensils or kissing.

Most people recover without any complications but some can get meningitis or inflammation of the testicles. And for pregnant women, the fetus can be affected.

Last year marked the biggest spike in mumps cases in the U.S. in more than a decade. One theory to explain this is the vaccine’s immune protection may wane over time.

Here’s my prescription: Always take common sense precautions about protecting yourself from all types of viral infections, and if you do feel sick with signs and symptoms of the mumps, see your healthcare provider.

