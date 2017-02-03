Your Body: What Is Salt Therapy?

iStock/ThinkstockDR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

There are lots of new complementary therapies being used to treat chronic medical issues, and one simple treatment that’s getting a lot of attention these days is called salt therapy.

The treatment is said to be detoxifying and anti-inflammatory, and it’s become wildly popular around the world but it’s only just starting to catch on here in the United States.

A device called a halogenerator pulverizes the salt and blows these particles into the room — then you just sit and breathe it in. Some say it’s helped with everything from skin disorders to breathing conditions.

In the hospital setting, we use salt in nebulizer breathing treatments and in IV therapies. But in the realm of wellness practices, we could use some more data.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health