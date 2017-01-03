Your Body: Use of Statins to Ward Off Alzheimer’s Risk

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

The use of statins could be a cheap and relatively easy way to ward off Alzheimer’s disease. A new study in The Journal of the American Medical Association found that people who took statins to lower their cholesterol to protect them against heart disease had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

While we don’t know exactly what causes Alzheimer’s, one theory is that the high cholesterol levels in the blood contribute to the formation of beta amyloid plaques in the brain.

While it’s too early to recommend taking a statin just to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, for now you should remember that diet and exercise are only part of what determines your cholesterol level. Genetics also play an important role. So, for many, controlling that number with a statin can be very important for reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

