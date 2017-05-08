Your Body: The high cost of skin cancer

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor
Health experts have been warning about the dangers of indoor tanning – but now they have an actual dollar figure to back up those concerns.
Researchers have calculated that the cost of medical care of tanning-associated skin cancers reaches a staggering $343 million every year. Not only does this add up to a high annual medical cost, but also a total “economic loss” of $127 billion over the lifetime of the individuals who have these skin cancers.
The World Health Organization has clearly defined ultraviolet exposure as a known carcinogen.
Many people feel fake tans are safer than real tans or burns, but that’s just not true. If you feel the need to get that bronze glow, I recommend trying some of the great self tanners on the market today.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Source:: ABC News Radio Health