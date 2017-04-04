Your Body: The effects of taking a cold shower

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Searches for “cold showers” on Pinterest are up 75 percent, according to the online forum, as users look to improve their skin and even their metabolism. But does it really work?

Cold water will constrict blood vessels and tighten pores, which can have the effect of giving your skin a nice healthy glow. And in places like Finland, winter swimming is very popular. People there believe taking a cold dip three to four times a week improves your mood and overall well-being.

Here’s my take: If you like the physical and psychological jolt of a cold shower or plunge, go for it. Medically, the risk is incredibly low for the vast majority people who would limit their chill time to just seconds or minutes.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health