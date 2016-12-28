Your Body: Tae Kwon Dos and Don’ts

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Martial arts benefit children in many ways, including participating in physical exercise and building self-esteem.

In a new report, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released its first recommendations specific to children’s participation in martial arts. The AAP refers specifically to sparring, or fighting between two kids, and emphasized the importance of prohibiting blows to the head to reduce concussion risk.

Here’s my take:

Teaching kids the power of their bodies and the importance and fun of physical fitness is key.

If martial arts is something you’re interested in, research local centers to find the one that has the best reputation and instructors for teaching kids.

And always remember that the goal of sports is to have fun.

