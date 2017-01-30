Your Body: Symptoms of Heart Attack in Women

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor



When it comes to cardiac incidents, research overwhelmingly shows that men and women actually experience the effects differently.

The common symptoms of a heart attack in women can be flu-like. Basically, if you’re a woman and you’re feeling anything unusual from your jaw to your belly button, cardiac issues have to be considered.

Here’s what you need to know: Heart disease is the number one killer of women and men in the United States. The good news is that 80 percent of heart disease is preventable by knowing your risk factors and numbers — like blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and body mass index.

Know your family history and the warning signs. For more information, go to the American Heart Association website.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health