Your Body: Should High School Football Be Banned?

By DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Experts in the journal Pediatrics are debating whether to ban the sport of football completely, finding concussion rates 60 percent higher in high school football players compared to those playing lacrosse.

According to the Institute of Medicine, 1 in 14 high school football players will suffer at least one concussion. And while the number of boys playing football has dropped in recent years, more than a million boys still play football in the United States.

Here’s my take on this complicated issue:

Football isn’t the only sport with a high concussion risk. And while it may be the highest, brain injury can and does occur in almost every sport that involves speed — including ice hockey, soccer, basketball and cheerleading.

Parents, players, coaches and athletic trainers must all do their part in prevention, awareness, recognition and management.

