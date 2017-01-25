Your Body: Reach for Those Healthy Snacks

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

The tradition of having three meals a day may be fading. A 2015 study found that Millennials are instead opting for healthy snacks in larger numbers.

According to the study, Gen-Xers average 2.26 snacks per day, and the younger crowd consumed more than three snacks per day. And we’re not talking nachos and hot wings, here — Millennials increasingly want healthier snack options, including unprocessed foods, fresh produce and low-salt items.

The key is to shoot for snacks that promote fullness and satisfaction while also supplying energy.

As a doctor and a nutritionist, I am a big fan of healthy snacking. They all provide fiber, healthy fats and clean carbs.

