Your Body: Processed Meats Especially Bad for Asthma Sufferers

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Who doesn’t love some crispy bacon with breakfast?

Well, a recent study out of France suggests all that processed meat could be bad for pulmonary health, especially in asthma sufferers. The reason? A preservative used in meats called Nitrite, which could aggravate the airway.

More study is definitely needed, but here’s my prescription when it comes to eating a balanced diet:

Medical and nutritional science has clearly shown that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, and low in sugar, tends to be the healthiest.

Some people crave red meat and others do just fine with just chicken, turkey and fish. So if you’re looking to tweak the way you eat in 2017, try to eat less processed meats and more fruits and vegetables.

