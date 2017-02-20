Your Body: Over-diagnosis in breast cancer patients

iStock/ThinkstockDR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

A new study out of Denmark is sparking more debate as to whether mammography can lead to unnecessary treatments in some women.

Researchers found that one in three breast tumors discovered through a mammogram may be “over-diagnosed” — meaning they’re identified as more life-threatening than they really are, which leads to unnecessary treatment.

Mammograms are not perfect. They sometimes miss cancers or detect cancers that are already advanced. But they are largely helpful and an important part of screening.

All the news and controversy on breast cancer screening exist because we’re always reassessing data in medicine in search of better clinical advancements.

I feel strongly that this is not a one-size-fits-all issue for women, so talk to your doctor about what’s right for you.

