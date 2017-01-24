Your Body: More College Students Practicing ‘Drunkorexia’

Purestock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

“Drunkorexia” isn’t a new trend but it is increasingly being seen on college campuses around the country as students look to avoid weight gain while still catching a good buzz.

The practice involves restricting food intake — including through binging or purging — and then engaging in excessive exercise, while also partaking in increased alcohol consumption.

This extreme form of weight control is dangerous and can lead to alcoholism, vitamin depletion and dehydration.

Learning to find the right balance of responsibility is part of the education process. It’s impossible to do this if you’re always sleeping off a big night of partying. The key is learning the practice of moderation, not binging or excess.

