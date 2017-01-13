Your Body: Life Expectancy Falls for First Time in 20 Years

American life expectancy has fallen, albeit slightly, for the first time in more than two decades — and it could be our fault.

The death rates for most of the top killers have increased, including heart disease, strokes, diabetes, drug overdoses and accidents. Researchers say one of the driving forces may be obesity.

Here’s what you can do to help extend your life:

Address your stress. Stress is a silent killer and implicated in everything from substance abuse to high blood pressure and heart disease.

Make this year the year of waste management. Getting your body weight in the healthy range is one of the most important life extenders there is.

