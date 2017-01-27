Your Body: Kidney Injuries Can Complicate a Pregnancy

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Expectant mothers who’ve had history of acute kidney injury are at a greater risk for preeclampsia and other complications, according to a new study published in the journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Researchers looked at about 25,000 women over a 10-year period and found that of the patients who experienced preeclampsia — a complication of high blood pressure and pregnancy — 23 percent had a history of kidney problems in the past.

Here’s my take: Since you can’t really control whether or not you get a kidney injury, focus on knowing the signs and symptoms of preeclampsia so at least it could be detected early. Symptoms include headache, blurry vision, sudden swelling of the hands and lower legs, increase in weight gain and signs of high blood pressure or protein in the urine.

