Your Body: Is ‘Baby Brain’ Real?

When we hear the expression “Baby Brain,” most of us associate it with forgetfulness or absent-mindedness. But the findings of a small study suggest otherwise.

Researchers compared brain scans of women from before pregnancy and after delivery and found some significant and surprising structural changes taking place within the mother’s brain — changes that may help her bond with her baby.

The theory is that these areas of the brain help streamline functions involved in vigilance, teaching and nurturing.

Here’s my take: I think we should keep this information in the medical and scientific realm and not let it jump the track to social, ethical or political implications. If science can explain reasons behind some of the physical and functional changes that occur during pregnancy, I’m all for it.

