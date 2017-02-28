Your Body: How to deal with someone who snores

By DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

An estimated 90 million Americans snore, and that can lead to their partners losing an hour of sleep every night on average.

Some studies even suggest that snoring can disrupt a marriage so much that 1 in 6 couples actually sleep in different rooms. The lack of sleep can also have more subtle effects, like increased hostility and irritability.

Here’s my take when it comes to surviving a snorer:

Invest in a body pillow that you can gently wedge under your partner before he or she goes to sleep.

Ear plugs or sleeping in another room can be necessary and can be a lifesaver.

If the snoring is very loud and looks like it’s associated with strange breathing or gasps for air, get a sleep study to rule out sleep apnea.

