Your Body: How much time do we need to spend working out?

By DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor
Whether you’re a so-called “weekend warrior” or a gym rat, everyone benefits from time spent working out.
It’s long been recommended that we need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity workouts per week to stay healthy and to avoid things like cancer, heart disease and even premature death. But how much is enough?
The findings of a new study suggest that a couple of 75-minute sessions per week can really reduce health problems.
Here’s my prescription for getting off the couch and into the gym:
- Find something you like. You’re much more willing to stick with it if you’re actually enjoying yourself.
- Try group classes and activities and learn to love the process, not just the product.
