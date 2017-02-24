Your Body: High intensity workouts

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Three members of the University of Oregon football team were recently hospitalized following what’s been described as a “grueling workout.” We’re talking about something called rhabdomyolysis.

This type of injury involves muscle trauma or injury, which then causes a leaking of the main protein in muscles into the blood, which — among other things — can then cause a clogging of the kidney’s filtration system.

Here’s what you need to know about spotting and preventing rhabdo:

The signs are swollen, red, tender and hard muscles that are exquisitely painful, as well as a dark color to the urine.

Treatment is in a hospital setting with IV hydration and monitoring of kidney function.

Just go easy. No sudden increases in frequency or intensity and you’ll do just fine.

