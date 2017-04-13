Your Body: High blood pressure during pregnancy

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

You’ve probably heard it a million times: Heart disease is a silent killer, and maintaining a healthy blood pressure is essential to a long life.

This is especially important for expectant moms since it can lead to preeclampsia and other complications. So here’s what you need to know:

During pregnancy, checking a patient’s blood pressure is part of every prenatal visit. The number doctors look for generally is 140 over 90. When blood pressure goes above that number, there can be compromises to the mom and the baby, such as placental abruption or growth restriction of the fetus.

The best ways to keep your blood pressure at a normal range while pregnant are to avoid excess weight gain, limit salty food intake and stay active. If necessary, medication may be recommended.

