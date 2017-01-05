Your Body: Grooming and Sexually Transmitted Infections

Ingram Publishing/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Pubic hair grooming — an increasingly common practice — is associated with having had a sexually transmitted infection, or STI.

A recent study found of those who had ever groomed, 84 percent were women and 66 percent were men. Sexually transmitted infections included those spread by skin to skin contact, such as herpes, HPV and molescum, and those spread by bodily fluids like chlamydia or gonorrhea and pubic lice.

Pubic hair grooming in general was associated with an increase in all STIs examined.

Here’s my prescription for safe grooming, manscaping and safe sex:

Never share razors or use wax that’s been double-dipped.

Though condoms don’t cover every skin surface, they are the best bet for protection against infection for those who are sexually active.

