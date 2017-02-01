Your Body: Getting in Gear for Morning Workouts

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor
You plan a workout for the evening but then something comes up — a happy hour, a deadline for work — and there goes your exercise for the day. Sound familiar?
If this keeps happening to you, there’s a logical solution: Try shifting your workout schedule to the morning. But for some, that’s easier said than done.
Here are a few changes you can make to help you become the person who wants to rise and grind:
- Set a bedtime and try to stick to it.
- Find something to look forward to — motivation through excitement.
- Have a morning workout buddy.
- Think of your workout like brushing your teeth. You know it has to get done.
Getting to the end of a packed day and remembering you already trained hard 12 or more hours earlier is a great feeling.
