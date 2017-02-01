Your Body: Getting in Gear for Morning Workouts

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

You plan a workout for the evening but then something comes up — a happy hour, a deadline for work — and there goes your exercise for the day. Sound familiar?

If this keeps happening to you, there’s a logical solution: Try shifting your workout schedule to the morning. But for some, that’s easier said than done.

Here are a few changes you can make to help you become the person who wants to rise and grind:

Set a bedtime and try to stick to it.

Find something to look forward to — motivation through excitement.

Have a morning workout buddy.

Think of your workout like brushing your teeth. You know it has to get done.

Getting to the end of a packed day and remembering you already trained hard 12 or more hours earlier is a great feeling.

