Your Body: Cervical cancer treatment

There are about 12,000 cases of cervical cancer diagnosed in the United States annually — and each year, about 4,000 women die from it.

When it comes to treatment options, there are two main factors at play: One is the stage of the disease, and two is the woman’s desire for future fertility.

But when we talk about cervical cancer, prevention and screening are key.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is widely credited for helping reduce the rate of cervical cancer in the U.S. And when it comes to screening, it’s done with a simple and painless pap smear, which should start at the age of 21 and occur every three to five years for the average woman.

