Your Body: Brain Injuries Database

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

The goal of a project in Texas is to create a database of brain injuries in kids and teens. The program will track about two dozen sports, recording the cause of a head injury, recovery times and other data.

Officials say this can be a key step in developing a national database of youth brain injuries.

Here’s what you should know about concussions:

Always keep your eyes on your child. Coaches and trainers have many players to watch, but no one knows your child like you do, so watching him or her play is key in recognizing an injury.

Symptoms of concussion can include sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating, feeling nauseated or having a headache, or emotional changes. And these can take weeks to resolve.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health