Young Group of Receivers Taking Steps Forward

Few positions on Tennessee’s roster have seen the overhaul that wide receiver has since this time last year.

Go back to spring of 2016 and that position group had a completely different look.

With Zach Azzanni as the position coach, Josh Malone began to emerge as the star of the group, while former five-star receiver Preston Williams looked to be poised for a breakout season. Veteran Josh Smith was a steadying presence on the practice field, while several incoming freshmen such as Tyler Byrd and Marquez Callaway weren’t even on campus at that time. Jauan Jennings was coming off a promising freshman campaign, but was also just a year removed from playing quarterback.

It’s a drastically different scene this spring.

Malone went pro early, Williams transferred to Colorado State, Smith is on the shelf for the spring and a new generation of younger players is trying to get established. Even the coach is different with Zach Azzanni moving on to the Chicago Bears and Kevin Beard coming from Florida International to fill his position. That’s left Jennings, coming off a couple huge plays in 2016, as one of the few known commodities within that group.

