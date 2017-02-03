“You Sing It!”: Little Big Town Puts Any Luke Bryan Detractors on Warning

ABC/Image Group LAHaving just come off of a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the College Football Playoff National Championship that even received Snoop Dogg‘s seal of approval on social media, Little Big Town knows a thing or two about singing the national anthem.

LBT just finished a year of touring with Luke Bryan, and they’re feeling both proud and protective of their friend as he does the anthem at this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“I just hope people are just kind,” Karen Fairchild says, considering the potential detractors. “It’s so hard to sing the anthem. You guys sing it! I mean sing it!” she says, as the rest of the band erupts in laughter.

“And remember all the words!” she adds. “Everybody that’s so critical on social media of people singing it, I’m like, ‘Well you stand here and sing it.’”

“The range from the lowest note to the highest note is like incredible,” Phillip Sweet adds.

In the end, the reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group has no doubt about Luke’s abilities.

“He’s gonna be great!” Kimberly Schlapman asserts. “I’m proud. I’m so proud, it’s country music!”

“He’s gonna kill it!” Karen concurs. “It’s gonna be awesome.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Country