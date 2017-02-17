“You Should Be Dancing”: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood share the spotlight in “The Fighter” video

Capitol NashvilleKeith Urban and Carrie Underwood team up for their new video for “The Fighter,” but they also have a pretty spectacular co-star, thanks to director John Urbano.

“John said, ‘I know this girl who dances,’” Keith recalls, “’sort of street dancing, I don’t even know what it is,’ but it was so good and John said ‘listen to the song and watch her dance at the same time’ and they just went together so incredibly well…” the 7-time ACM nominee observes.

The street dancing scenes are juxtaposed against Keith and Carrie’s performance, which was inspired by the lighting and the look of a photograph of a Muhammad Ali/Joe Frazier fight from the seventies.

You can check out both the music video for “The Fighter” and a behind-the-scenes feature on YouTube now.

