You never know what you’re gonna get: How Brad Paisley’s superstar collaborations paved an unpredictable path for “Love and War”

ABC/Image Group LA Brad Paisley jokes that making his new album, Love and War, was a lot like “going through the maze to find the cheese.”

“I didn’t have necessarily the clearest vision of what I was going to wind up with,” he admits. “I just knew I wanted to go sort of down this path.”

That path involved collaborating with many of the legends who’ve influenced him, namely Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Mick Jagger and John Fogerty and Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson, as well as producer/rapper Timbaland.

And even when you collaborate with some of the most talented people in the business, Brad’s learned, you never know what you’re gonna get.

“If you book your heroes to come in and spend three days each… where you’re writing songs and you’re trying to see what you come up with… it could go a lot of different directions, but you’re hoping it’s something you can use,” he says.

“What’s interesting is it became clearer and clearer what I was saying as we wrote these,” he adds.