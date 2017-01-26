“You Look Good”: How Hillary Scott Will Make Sure You Do

ABC/Chris Hollo“You Look Good” is apparently more than just Hillary Scott‘s hot new song with Lady Antebellum. It’s how the Grammy-nominated singer wants to make you feel, courtesy of her new fashion line.

Hillary will launch LaBellum April 1 on HSN, according to WWD. She’ll promote her designs with appearances on the home shopping network April 20 and 21, as part of HSN’s Music City Nashville promotion this spring.

Described as a “modern, bohemian collection,” Hillary’s line will include everything from a fringed wrap to acid-washed denim to a studded biker jacket. The pieces will run you anywhere from around 50 to 170 dollars.

If you’re a fan of Hillary’s fashions, there’ll be more where that came from. Her second collection is set to premiere in July.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country