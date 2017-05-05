“You Look Good,” especially if you can get Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Brett Young to do your nails

ABC/Image Group LAIf their promo videos are any indication, Lady Antebellum plans to have plenty of fun on their upcoming You Look Good World Tour.

In their latest behind-the-scenes spoof, Hillary Scott tries her hand at being Kelsea Ballerini‘s choreographer, demonstrating some off-the-wall moves as she sings Kelsea’s #1 hit, “Peter Pan.”

The previous video featured Hillary explaining how, as a splurge, she likes to occasionally call in a nail tech for a manicure and a pedicure. She goes on to say how excited she is to have Kelsea Ballerini along to share some girl-time.

The comic clip then cuts to Hillary and Kelsea with cucumber slices on their eyes, as Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and tourmate Brett Young spring into action as their glam squad. Charles rubs Hillary’s feet, while Dave struggles to find the perfect shade of nail polish for Kelsea. Brett doesn’t quite seem to know what to make of the whole thing.

The You Look Good World Tour kicks off May 26 in Bakersfield, California. In the meantime, watch for more outrageous videos on Lady A’s socials.

